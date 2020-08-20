UrduPoint.com
PM To Launch Health Insurance Cards For Entire KP Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 01:10 PM

PM to launch health insurance cards for entire KP today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to launch Sehat Insaf Card for entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province today for providing health insurance cover of a million rupees to all the families.

Calling it a historic development in extending quality healthcare to the people, the Prime Minister's Office said KP would be the first province where every family would be given health insurance facility.

The Sehat Insaf Card would entitle the beneficiary family to avail the medical treatment of up to Rs 1 million in government as well as private hospitals.

Earlier, in the first phase, around 40 percent of KP families were availing the health insurance facility. Considering the huge applause by the public, the prime minister directed to extend the scope of this facility across the province to make every family beneficiary of this facility.

