PM to launch “Hunarmand program” for youth

According to the sources, the youth will be provided professional training beside loan facility to help them establish their own “start-ups”.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan to launch country’s largest ever skilled development program titled “Hunarmand Jawan” here on Thursday (today).

Hunarmand project aims at youth to provide them quality professional training. The government has allocated Rs 30 billion for the project for next four years—through which the youth will be provided easy loans, professional capacity-building, start-ups and internships.

“Our youth is asset of our nation,” said Prime Minister Imran while chairing a pre-launch meeting of Hunarmand Jawan. He said the youth could get better job opportunities and would contribute to national development by getting benefit of this program.

“Around 170,000 youth will be provided professional skill-based training,” said the sources, adding that “around 50,000 will be provided training in areas of artificial intelligence, robotics, cloud computing and other advanced areas of technology through this program,”.

They said that 50,000 youth will be provided training at TEVTA in conventional areas like auto -mechanics, plumbing etc whereas 20,000 youth will be provided apprenticeship.

Under Hunarmand Jawad program, the training would be provided at 70 Madaris (religious seminaries) and around 75 class rooms would be set up to ensure easy access to skill and professional education. Besides it, five centres of Excellence will be set up under the programme in collaboration with friendly countries.