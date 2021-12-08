PM to launch Micro Health Insurance Programme in Peshawar today

(@FahadShabbir)

Under the Kamyab Pakistan Programme, the micro health insurance will provide free medical services worth rupees one million annually to 7.5 million families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 8th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan launches the Micro Health Insurance Programme on Wednesday during his day-long visit to Peshawar.

The Prime Minister will meet the Chief Minister and Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and also hold meetings with the political leadership in Peshawar.

He will attend the registration ceremony of Ehsaas Ration Discount Programme in Peshawar where his Special Assistant for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr.

Sania Nishtar will give a detailed briefing.

The Ehsaas Ration Discount Programme will provide groceries to about 20 million families making up to 130 million people, belonging to the economically weaker sections.

The Prime Minister will also interact with the representatives of traders association and Karyana Alliance.

PM Imran Khan will distribute cheques under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s programme of financial assistance to Imams of Jamia mosques.