PM to launch monsoon plantation drive in Kahuta on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 2020 in Kahuta on Friday as part of his government's Ten billion Tree Tsunami Programme.

All segments of the society would actively participate in the "Plant for Pakistan Day", which would be celebrated across the country, a PM Office press release said.

Pakistan's commitment towards revival of forest cover and wildlife and the measures taken over the last two years had been acknowledged by World Economic Forum, UN Habitat, United Nations Development Programme, UN Convention to Combat Desertification and International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Due to the momentum created by the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Program, it was possible to plant or regenerate millions of saplings during 2019-20, which also created thousands of green jobs for daily wagers.

Since all activities related to forestry and wildlife are labour intensive, these two sectors will play a more positive role in providing much needed local livelihood in the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic.