PM To Launch Pakistan's First Environment-friendly E-Bike On Thursday

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

PM to launch Pakistan's first environment-friendly E-Bike on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan, with focus on eco-friendly environment, will launch Pakistan's first locally manufactured electric motorbike (E-Bike) at a ceremony on Thursday.

The launching of E-Bike was part of the present government's five-year Pakistan Electric Vehicles Policy 2020-2025, approved last year and envisaged targeting a robust electric vehicle market having a 30 percent and 90 percent share in passenger vehicles and heavy duty trucks by 2030 and 2040 respectively.

The salient features of the policy included a phased transition of the automobile industry, as it would be covering two and three wheelers and heavy commercial vehicles providing incentives to manufacturers.

The E-Bike, to be launched by the Prime Minister had been manufactured by a Pakistani company Jolta Electric and was considered as a major step towards electrifying the country's automobile industry.

The E-Bike, to be available in various models including JE-70, JE-70 L, JE-70 D, JE-100 L, JE-125 L, JE-Scooty, JE-Sports Bike, was energy efficient and could be charged overnight with other features such as no clutch and gear and low maintenance.

Various models of Jolta E-Bikes had different speed specifications from 10 to 60 kilometers per hour and could cover a distance after full charge from 60 to 100 kilometers.

Jolta EV technology, an initiative by AUJ Technologie Pvt. Ltd, was the EV technology provider, designed key components of electric vehicle kits for two, three, and four wheelers.  It had been through five years of product designing, development and manufacturing experience in China.

