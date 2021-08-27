UrduPoint.com

PM To Launch Roshan Apna Ghar Scheme For Overseas Pakistanis Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 11:56 AM

The scheme has been prepared by State Bank of Pakistan after consultations with all stakeholders including Naya Pakistan Housing Authority.

ISLAMABAD :(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 27th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Roshan Apna Ghar scheme for overseas Pakistanis on Friday (today).

Sharing details of the scheme in a series of tweets today, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said those holding Roshan Digital Account can invest in Roshan Apna Ghar scheme.

He said those purchasing the house under this scheme can also sell it at any time.

The Minister of State said it is the first time in the country's history that overseas Pakistanis through digital process will be able to get easy house financing.

