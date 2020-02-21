UrduPoint.com
PM To Launch Rs15 Billion “Ehsas Aadman Programme” In Layyah District Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 42 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 11:29 AM

PM to launch Rs15 billion “Ehsas Aadman Programme” in Layyah district today

The program which include livestock, agricultural inputs, body of Chingchi rickshaws and assets for retail outlets and small enterprises is aimed at supporting the people who are under the poverty line.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Rs15 billion “Ehsaas Aamdan (income) Programme in Layyah district today.

The Federal government’s program “Aamdan Programme” is one of the several programmes under the Ehsas umbrella which aimed at creating respectable livelihood opportunities for the under privileged people. The programme will support the people who are under the poverty line so that they could earn money through a respectable way and could come out of the shackles of poverty.

Livestock, agricultural inputs, body of Chingchi rickshaws and assets for retail outlets and small enterprises are included in this program.

On Thursday, Special Assistant to PM Dr. Sania Nishter addressed a press conference and said that the PM would inaugurate the progamme in Layyah district on Friday.

Dr. Shehbaz Gill was also present there in the press conference during which Dr. Sania Nishter shared the details of the progrmme. The program, she said, would commence in 375 rural union councils in 23 of the poorest districts in all the four provinces of the country.

Under the program, around 200,000 assets would be provided to the deserving households (60% women and 30% youth beneficiaries). The scale of the programme would be enhanced based on results, she added.

She also said that the programme was complimentary to Ehsaas Kafaalat, operations of which commenced on January 31, 2020 and through which the government would provide cash stipends of Rs2000 to around seven million most deserving women by end of the year.

