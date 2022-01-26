PM to launch Sehat Card for Islamabad, AJK, GB Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card here Wednesday to provide health insurance cover of up to Rs 1 million a year to each family of Islamabad.

Moreover, he will also launch the facility for all the families of Azad Jammu and Kashmir as well as Gilgit Baltistan, who will get free of charge medical treatment of up to Rs 1 million every year.

This facility will be available not only in government hospitals but also the private hospitals at the panel.