PM to launch series of development projects in Karachi soon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would launch a series of development projects in Karachi soon.

Talking to reporters following his visit to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) head office, he informed that the projects to be launched in Karachi were those which were funded by federal government.

The minister said the projects were either completed or near completion and they were initiated after PTI being voted into power.

He said, "These are besides other large sized projects for which federal government has already announced a package of Rs162 billion." About his meeting with MQM-P leadership, Asad said this was prescheduled and meant to share details of development work underway in the metropolis.

"Our desire is that cooperation between the two political parties may persist and strengthen," he said.

He realized that water scarcity and inadequate transport system were the two major problems in Karachi and the pace of work was being expedited in a bid to complete the relevant development projects timely.

"The K4-bulk water supply scheme that hit severe hurdles and almost doubled the cost over the years yet the federal government sticks by its commitment to share half of the cost," Asad said mentioning that the work on this project to be started soon after the Sindh government's response to the revisions forwarded by NESPAK.

He said the federal government was awaiting Sindh government's seal of approval and once it was done, the funds would be released through the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The federal minister said railway freight corridor from City Station to Pipri and up-gradation of Lyari Expressway along with Northern Bypass were also being accorded top priority.

He also referred to the series of youth empowerment projects, initiated by the PTI government in the country.

Asad Umar, on the occasion, was accompanied by senior leaders of PTI-Karachi chapter including Firdaus Shamim Naqvi (also the opposition leader in Sindh Assembly) and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman.

MNA Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and other senior leaders of MQM including Amir Khan, Kunwar Naveed Jameel, Izhar ul Hasan and others were also part of the meeting.