Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 10:20 AM

PM to launch today Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme for jobless in COVID-19 situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme on Monday to benefit those who lost employment in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Under the PM's Corona Relief Fund, Rs 3 billion have been raised so far and the government will give a subsidy of Rs 3 on every rupee collected, PM Office said.

Disbursement of the Fund will be carried out in a most transparent manner and the details will be shared with public.

