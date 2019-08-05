UrduPoint.com
PM To Launch Tree Plantation Drive Monday

Mon 05th August 2019

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan would kick off a drive here Monday as part of his government's 10 billion Tree Tsunami initiative to enhance the green cover of the country.

The Federal government has retrieved around 100 acres land of Islamabad cricket Stadium at Shakarparian for monsoon tree plantation drive for this year.

In order to ensure maximum public participation in the drive, the government had set up 30 sites across Rawalpindi and Islamabad for distribution of saplings.

The Ministry of Climate Change, Capital Development Authority and Islamabad Capital Territory Administration are also running a massive campaign to persuade the residents to play their part to develop a Clean and Green Pakistan.

