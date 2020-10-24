UrduPoint.com
PM To Launch Work On Knowledge City In Mianwali Today

Sat 24th October 2020 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Minawali today to launch work of a Knowledge City at Numl University and inaugurate a hostel at Cadet College in Isakhel tehsil.

The prime minister will launch work on the first phase of the Knowledge City to be established at the Numl University. The first phase will complete by year 2023 to accommodate 800 students and 50 faculty members.

Major construction work on the city is expected to be completed by the year 2027.

The knowledge city will include academic blocks, libraries, technology parks, business centers, dairy farms, Primary and secondary schools, sports facilities, a hospital, shopping centers, hotels, and housing colony for staff, faculty and students.

Moreover, after inaugurating a hostel building at Cadet College of Isakhel, the prime minister will also address the college students. He is also scheduled to kick off multiple development projects in Isakhel city.

