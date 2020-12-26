UrduPoint.com
PM To Lay Foundation Of Various Projects Of Worth Rs. 15 Billion

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 11:17 AM

PM to lay foundation of various projects of worth Rs. 15 billion

Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform ground-breaking of 500-bed hospital and University of Chakwal.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Chakwal today [Saturday] to lay foundation stone of various development projects worth over Rs. 15 billion.

The Prime Minister will perform ground-breaking of 500-bed hospital and University of Chakwal.

He will also inaugurate work on Norther Bypass Road in the city.

Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan today in a tweet said Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf government believes in practical service of people through development projects.

She said people across the Punjab are getting benefits of equal development policy of provincial government.

