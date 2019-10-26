PM to lay foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak Uni on Monday

Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University at Nankana Sahib on Monday.In a statement, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah said this will be the first university of its kind in which focus will be laid on Punjabi and Khalsa languages

He said the university equipped with latest facilities will be made the best example of interfaith harmony, cultural development and professional training.The University will also work to promote religious tourism in the country, besides serving as community centre for Sikh community based in Pakistan and abroad.