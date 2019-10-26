UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM To Lay Foundation Stone Of Baba Guru Nanak Uni On Monday

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 12:35 PM

PM to lay foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak Uni on Monday

Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University at Nankana Sahib on Monday.In a statement, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah said this will be the first university of its kind in which focus will be laid on Punjabi and Khalsa languages

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th October, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University at Nankana Sahib on Monday.In a statement, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah said this will be the first university of its kind in which focus will be laid on Punjabi and Khalsa languages.

He said the university equipped with latest facilities will be made the best example of interfaith harmony, cultural development and professional training.The University will also work to promote religious tourism in the country, besides serving as community centre for Sikh community based in Pakistan and abroad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Interior Minister Nankana Sahib Best

Recent Stories

Indian Army Chief with blood of innocents wants to ..

2 minutes ago

State must respect teachers' right to livelihood

4 minutes ago

Court extends interim bail of actor Mohsin Abbas t ..

16 seconds ago

Charred body of a girl found in Multan

5 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif suffers slightly "heart attack"

17 minutes ago

Monthly Revenues From Contraband of Syrian Oil by ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.