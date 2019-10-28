UrduPoint.com
PM To Lay Foundation-stone Of Baba Guru Nanak University Today

Mon 28th October 2019

PM to lay foundation-stone of Baba Guru Nanak University today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay foundation-stone of Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib today, the PM Office said Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay foundation-stone of Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib today, the PM Office said Monday.

The step is in connection with the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of the founder of Sikh religion Baba Guru Nanak next month.

Later, the prime minister will also visit Lahore.

