PM to lay foundation-stone of Baba Guru Nanak University today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay foundation-stone of Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib today, the PM Office said Monday.

The step is in connection with the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of the founder of Sikh religion Baba Guru Nanak next month.

Later, the prime minister will also visit Lahore.