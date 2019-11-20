UrduPoint.com
PM To Lay Foundation Stone Of Mianwali Uni, Mother-child Hospital, Sargodha-Mianwali Road On Nov 22

Wed 20th November 2019

PM to lay foundation stone of Mianwali Uni, mother-child hospital, Sargodha-Mianwali road on Nov 22

The Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay foundation stone of mother-child care hospital, Mianwali University and Sargodha Mianwali road on November 22 on Friday

Mianwali (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th November, 2019) The Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay foundation stone of mother-child care hospital, Mianwali University and Sargodha Mianwali road on November 22 on Friday.All preparation have made completed of the expected visit of the PM.PM will also overview the ongoing development projects in Mianwali.

Prime Minister is also expected to address the annual conference in Namal College besides holding meeting with members National Assembly and chairing meeting at divisional level.PM will lay foundation stone of construction of Jarnaili road in order to provide better travelling facilities to people of Mianwali and Sargodha.Rs 50 billion have been allocated for construction of this road.After construction of this road it would be extended till Faisalabad and after construction of this road Sargodha, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Hafiz Abad and other districts will get access to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)..

