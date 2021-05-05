UrduPoint.com
PM To Lay Foundation Stone Of Peri Urban Housing Scheme On Thursday: Farrukh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would on Thursday lay the foundation stone of Peri Urban Housing Scheme for low income groups at Raiwind in Lahore for simultaneous construction in 10 tehsils.

Farrukh Habib, in a series of tweets, said in the first phase, some 10,000 affordable houses at 41 locations in 39 tehsils of Punjab would be completed in the period of one year.

The minister said under the scheme, a 3.5 marla house would cost Rs 1.

5 million in which the government would pay a subsidy of Rs 300,000. The low-income workers, small businessmen and salaried class people would pay a monthly installment of about Rs 10,000 and become the owner of their houses, he added.

Farrukh Habib said the houses under the Peri Urban Housing Scheme would be constructed in different phases and its scope would be extended to all the 143 tehsils of 36 districts of Punjab.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, had turned his dream of " own home" into a reality through his hard work.

