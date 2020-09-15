PM to lay foundation stone of RRFUD project Lahore today

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday will perform ground breaking of Ravi River Front Urban Development (RRFUD) project in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday will perform ground breaking of Ravi River Front Urban Development (RRFUD) project in Lahore.

During his visit, he will also meet Punjab governor and chief minister.

According to a press release of PM office media wing, the prime minister will also chair a high level meeting in which he would be given a briefing on law and order situation, provision of daily use items and their prices and progress on different welfare projects.