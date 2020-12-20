PM to lay foundation stone of Rwp Ring Road Project this month or in January: Chairman RDA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to lay the foundation stone of Rawalpindi Ring Road Project (RRRP) by the end of this month or in January, said Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

He said, the long awaited Rawalpindi Ring Road Project, a scheme that is harbinger of a new era of development and prosperity in the region, is going to be launched soon as all arrangements are being finalized.

The Ring Road project was initiated in 1991 by Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) but couldn't be executed for a long time. The objective to construct the ring road is to improve economic connectivity and road transport efficiency in the twin cities, Rawalpindi-Islamabad through constructing a ring road and associated facilities.

The Punjab government would develop 10 economic zones along Rawalpindi Ring Road which would help boost economic activities in the region.

The government has released the plan of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project after approval.

A dry port equipped with modern facilities, a state of the art hospital and an international expo centre along with the establishment of fruit and vegetable wholesale markets, goods and public transport terminals and cattle markets will be part of the project. The farmers will also have a direct access to the market.

He said, the CM had approved the project to ease traffic congestion and boost economic activity in the region.

The authorities concerned had also been directed to begin the project as soon as possible, he added.

He said, the project would be completed within shortest possible time frame.

education and health zones will include a hospital, colleges and universities, while recreational zones will boost tourism along with the establishment of a modern theme park, he said.

RDA Chairman informed that 65.6 kilometre (km) long Ring Road would have six lanes on each side like the motorway. The service roads would also be constructed along the main road while RDA would plant 0.15 million saplings on the entire route of the signal-free corridor.

Murtaza said that the project would have interchanges at eight different locations including Radio Pakistan, Rawat, Chak Beli, Adyala, Chakri, M2 Mor, Islamabad International Airport (IIA), and Sangjani while residential zones would be established along Sangjani, Adiala, Chakri and Chak Beli interchanges.

The planned expo centre along Ring Road would also be constructed near IIA. The hospital in the project will be built near Chak Beli Interchange whereas the amusement park would also be constructed between Chakri and Morat interchanges to facilitate the citizens. Chairman RDA said that the credit for this goes to the CM Punjab who took keen interest to launch the project.

He said, the Ring Road would set a new horizon for the development of Rawalpindi city and it would pave the way for the development of the city in the southwest.

Ring Road is a much needed project for the twin cities as the citizens face difficulties on daily basis due to traffic gridlocks at several roads including Rawalpindi city's main artery, Murree Road.