PM to lay foundation stone of South Punjab Secretariat today: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would lay the foundation stone of South Punjab Secretariat during his visit to Multan today.

In a tweet, the minister said that issuance of Kissan Cards would also be a milestone for farmers community.