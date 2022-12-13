PM to lay foundation stone of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway today: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that today was an important day for the fulfillment of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif's dream of connecting the entire country through motorways.

In a statement, the minister said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will lay the foundation stone of the 306-km long Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) section today.

She said after the construction of this last section of Peshawar-Karachi Motorway (PKM), all major and important cities of Pakistan will be connected with the motorway network.

Being constructed through a public-private partnership, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to complete the M-6 in a period of 30 months only.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the prime minister will attend functions related to M-6 in Sukkur and then in Hyderabad today.

The completion of the project will provide modern, comfortable and fastest travel facilities to the people of Pakistan, she remarked.

After the construction of M-6, she said cargo and commercial transport will become faster, besides avoiding accidents, the traffic pressure on GT Road will also be reduced.

The minister pointed out that completion of the project will speed up business activities in the country, facilitating the delivery of products to traders, industrialists and farmers.