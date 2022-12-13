UrduPoint.com

PM To Lay Foundation-stone Of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway Today

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2022 | 10:30 AM

PM to lay foundation-stone of Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, today, will lay the foundation-stone of the 306-km-long motorway (M-6) Sukkur to Hyderabad.

During his day-long visit to Sukkur and Hyderabad, the prime minister besides performing the foundation-stone laying ceremony, will also attend and address other events.

The M-6 motorway is the last portion of the Peshawar-Karachi motorway after which all major cities of the country will be connected to the motorway network.

The project will be completed within 30 months.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Motorway Visit Hyderabad Sukkur All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th December 2022

1 hour ago
 Montenegrin Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters ..

Montenegrin Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters in Podgorica - Reports

11 hours ago
 National Assembly passes Petroleum (Amendment) Bil ..

National Assembly passes Petroleum (Amendment) Bill 2022

11 hours ago
 European Parliament President Blames 'Autocratic T ..

European Parliament President Blames 'Autocratic Third Countries' for Corruption ..

11 hours ago
 New Los Angeles Mayor Declares State of Emergency ..

New Los Angeles Mayor Declares State of Emergency Amid Homelessness Crisis

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.