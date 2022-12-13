PM to lay foundation-stone of Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, today, will lay the foundation-stone of the 306-km-long motorway (M-6) Sukkur to Hyderabad.

During his day-long visit to Sukkur and Hyderabad, the prime minister besides performing the foundation-stone laying ceremony, will also attend and address other events.

The M-6 motorway is the last portion of the Peshawar-Karachi motorway after which all major cities of the country will be connected to the motorway network.

The project will be completed within 30 months.