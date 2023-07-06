PM to lay foundation stone of uplift projects in Torghar District today: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has left Islamabad for his visit to Torghar District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a tweet, she said during the visit, he will lay the foundation stone of Torghar-Buner Highway, Buner-Karakar Link Tunnel and Torghar-Buner RCC Bridge. The Prime Minister, she said, will also meet the local tribal elders and notables on this occasion.