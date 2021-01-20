UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM To Lay Foundation Stones Of Mega Development Projects In South Waziristan: Shahbaz Gill

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 12:57 PM

PM to lay foundation stones of mega development projects in South Waziristan: Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communications Dr Shahbaz Gill here Wednesday said development of merged areas including South Waziristan was the top priority of the government and Prime Minister Imran Khan would lay foundation stones of mega projects for speedy economic growth and development

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communications Dr Shahbaz Gill here Wednesday said development of merged areas including South Waziristan was the top priority of the government and Prime Minister Imran Khan would lay foundation stones of mega projects for speedy economic growth and development.

Talking to media persons here, Dr Shahbaz Gill said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking special interest in development of merged areas including South Waziristan and would lay foundation stone for expansion project of Cadet College Wana, which was established to provide quality education to students.

He said prime minister would also distribute cheques among beneficiaries under the PTI Government's flagship Ehsaas Kifalat Programme. Prime Minister will also be given detailed briefing on digital survey of the Ehsaas Programme extended to merged areas.

Dr Shahbaz Gill said Prime Minister would meet with local tribal elders in Wana and distribute cheques among local youth, who were selected on merit under the Loan Scheme and Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme of Kamyab Jawan Programme.

The special assistant said he was pleased to see return of peace in South Waziristan.

He said terrorism had been defeated in South Waziristan due to great courage, bravery and determination shown by tribal people.

He said it was supreme sacrifices of security forces and tribal people that returned peace to the entire area.

Shahbaz Gill said construction work on different schools, colleges, hospitals, basic health units, roads and others projects accelerated and many development projects completed in South Waziristan benefiting tribesmen.

Besides construction of two women degree colleges, he said a vegetable and fruit market has been established at Wana for promotion of education, trade and business. He said local population would largely benefited from these colleges and vegetable and fruit market.

He said establishment of borders markets would help promote trade and business besides generating employment opportunities for local tribal population.

Assistant Commissioner Wana, Basheer Khan told media that pace of development projects were expedited and today Prime Minister would announce mega development projects for which all arrangements were completed.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Loan South Waziristan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Business Education Wana Women Market Media All From Government Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited Merit Packaging Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Chinese mainland reports 88 new locally transmitte ..

3 minutes ago

Foreigners without face masks punished with push-u ..

3 minutes ago

Lok Virsa to hold Sufi Sangat on Mian Muhammad Bak ..

3 minutes ago

Zvolen takes top spot in Slovakia's ice hockey lea ..

3 minutes ago

NAB closes all inquiries against Chaudhary brother ..

20 minutes ago

China's FDI inflow up 6.2 pct to record high in 20 ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.