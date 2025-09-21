PM to lead Pak delegation at 80th UNGA Session in New York

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will lead Pakistan delegation to the high-level segment of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) from 22 September in New York.

The prime minister will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, other Ministers and senior officials.

“In his address to the General Assembly, the Prime Minister will urge the international community to resolve the situations of prolonged occupation and denial of the right to self-determination from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement on Sunday.

The prime minister will, in particular, draw the attention of the international community towards the grave crisis in Gaza, and call for decisive action to end the suffering of the Palestinians.

He will also highlight Pakistan’s perspective on the regional security situation, as well as other issues of international concern, including climate change, terrorism, Islamophobia, and sustainable development.

The prime minister will attend several high-level events on the sidelines of the UNGA Session, including important meetings of the UN Security Council, High-Level Meeting of the Global Development Initiative (GDI), and a Special High-Level Event on Climate Action, among others.

“He will also participate in a meeting of select Islamic leaders with U.S. President Trump to exchange views on issues pertaining to regional and international peace and security,” it was added.

The prime minister will have bilateral meetings on the sidelines with several world leaders and senior UN officials for exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.

He will also underline Pakistan’s resolve to work with all UN Member States to uphold the UN Charter, prevent conflict, foster peace and promote global prosperity in Pakistan’s current role as a member of the Security Council.

“The Prime Minister's participation in this biggest annual gathering of global leaders will showcase Pakistan’s strong commitment to multilateralism and the United Nations and to highlight Pakistan’s longstanding contribution towards the shared objectives of peace and development,” it was further added.