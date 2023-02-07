PM to leave for Ankara tomorrow to express condolences over earthquake in Turkiye: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would leave for Ankara tomorrow to express condolences and solidarity with President Erdogan and people of Turkiye over loss of precious lives and destruction caused by the yesterday's deadly earthquake.

In a tweet she said that the All Parties Conference convened on Thursday (February 9) has been postponed anda new date would be announced after consultation with the allies.