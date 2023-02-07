UrduPoint.com

PM To Leave For Ankara Tomorrow To Express Condolences Over Earthquake In Turkiye: Marriyum

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2023 | 12:20 PM

PM to leave for Ankara tomorrow to express condolences over earthquake in Turkiye: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would leave for Ankara tomorrow to express condolences and solidarity with President Erdogan and people of Turkiye over loss of precious lives and destruction caused by the yesterday's deadly earthquake.

In a tweet she said that the All Parties Conference convened on Thursday (February 9) has been postponed anda new date would be announced after consultation with the allies.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Earthquake Prime Minister Maryam Aurangzeb Anda Ankara Tayyip Erdogan February All

Recent Stories

UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st inte ..

UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st international tour, calls all part ..

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in div ..

Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in diverse sectors

1 hour ago
 Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past ..

Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past 4,300

1 hour ago
 PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia se ..

PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia services

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Grenada Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Grenada Governor-General on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Musharraf's funeral prayer to be offered in Karach ..

Musharraf's funeral prayer to be offered in Karachi today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.