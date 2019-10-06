UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM To Leave For China Today

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 12:48 PM

PM to leave for China today

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th October, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for a three-day visit to China today.Prime Minister would discuss several affairs, including China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Kashmir dispute, with Chinese leadership.

PM Khan visit comes ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India and Nepal.The ministry of Foreign Affairs sources said, details of the Primer visit to Beijing have been finalized and he will return to Islamabad on Thursday.Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiar and Finance Advisor Hafeex Sheikh will be accompanying the premier on the visit.

The delegation will discuss the CPEC, Karachi-Peshawar ML-1 railway track and other affairs with the Chinese leaders.

The bilateral meetings will also finalize matters relating to the mutual cooperation committee. Discussion will also be held on the Kashmir dispute with the Chinese leadership.The prime minister, during his visit, will also address China-Pakistan business Forum in Beijing on the subject of "Economic and Trade Exchange and Cooperation,' according to Chinese media.

Related Topics

India Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Exchange Business Shah Mehmood Qureshi China Visit CPEC Beijing Nepal Media Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 6, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

UAE youth delegates to UN underline value of empow ..

11 hours ago

Abu Dhabi issues $10.0 billion multi-tranche bonds ..

12 hours ago

National Election Committee announces preliminary ..

12 hours ago

Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran Set to Create Energy Corr ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.