PM to leave for China today

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th October, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for a three-day visit to China today.Prime Minister would discuss several affairs, including China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Kashmir dispute, with Chinese leadership.

PM Khan visit comes ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India and Nepal.The ministry of Foreign Affairs sources said, details of the Primer visit to Beijing have been finalized and he will return to Islamabad on Thursday.Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiar and Finance Advisor Hafeex Sheikh will be accompanying the premier on the visit.

The delegation will discuss the CPEC, Karachi-Peshawar ML-1 railway track and other affairs with the Chinese leaders.

The bilateral meetings will also finalize matters relating to the mutual cooperation committee. Discussion will also be held on the Kashmir dispute with the Chinese leadership.The prime minister, during his visit, will also address China-Pakistan business Forum in Beijing on the subject of "Economic and Trade Exchange and Cooperation,' according to Chinese media.