PM To Leave For Dushanbe For Two-day Official Visit Tomorrow

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 01, 2024 | 07:45 PM

PM to leave for Dushanbe for two-day official visit tomorrow

The latest reports suggest that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is visiting Tajikistan on the invitation of its president.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 1st, 2024) At the invitation of Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will undertake a two-day official visit to Dushanbe from Tuesday (tomorrow).

In Dushanbe, the Prime Minister will meet President Emomali Rahmon, Chairman of Majlisi Namoyandagon of Majlisi Oli Mahmadtoir Zoir Zokirzoda and Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda.

The visit is a part of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

The two sides will engage in wide-ranging discussions on areas of mutual interest to further deepen bilateral cooperation especially in the areas of regional connectivity, trade, people-to-people contacts and energy as well as cooperation on multilateral issues.

Agreements and MoUs in diverse areas of cooperation will also be signed during the visit.

