PM to leave for one day official visit to KSA, Iran tomorrow

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th October, 2019) Prime Minister Imran khan will leave for one day official visit to kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Iran tomorrow (Sunday).The purpose of PM visit is to de-escalate tension between both countries.

PM will hold meetings with Saudi prince Muhammad Bin Salman and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during his visit.PM will talk for peace and better relations between both countries.PM will also raise the issue of Kashmir before leadership of both countries.