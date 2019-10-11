UrduPoint.com
PM To Leave For One Day Official Visit To KSA, Iran Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 04:55 PM

PM to leave for one day official visit to KSA, Iran tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran khan will leave for one day official visit to kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Iran tomorrow (Sunday).The purpose of PM visit is to de-escalate tension between both countries

PM will hold meetings with Saudi prince Muhammad Bin Salman and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during his visit.PM will talk for peace and better relations between both countries.PM will also raise the issue of Kashmir before leadership of both countries.

PM will hold meetings with Saudi prince Muhammad Bin Salman and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during his visit.PM will talk for peace and better relations between both countries.PM will also raise the issue of Kashmir before leadership of both countries.

Your Thoughts and Comments

