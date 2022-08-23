ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Qatar today for a two-day official visit to hold "in-depth consultations" with the Qatari leadership and highlight the exciting investment opportunities in Pakistan.

On the invitation of the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, this is the prime minister's first visit to Qatar since assuming office in April 2022.

"Leaving for Qatar today at the invitation of my brother HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. The visit will renew the bond of brotherhood & friendship between our two countries," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

He said Pakistan wanted to transform historical bilateral relationship into a "more robust strategic relationship." The prime minister said that during his interactions with market and business leaders, he would highlight the "exciting investment opportunities" in Pakistan's various sectors such as renewable energy, food security, industrial and infrastructure development, tourism and hospitality.

Underscoring the importance of his visit's context, Prime Minister Sharif said the world was experiencing slow economic recovery from the COVID-19.

Moreover, he said the geo-political tensions had affected supply chains and rising energy and food prices had added more woes.

"Our shared challenges call for exploring new avenues for cooperation," he remarked.

According to Foreign Office, the prime minister would be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including key members of the cabinet.

During the visit, he would hold in-depth consultations with the Qatari leadership.

The prime minister will also visit "Stadium 974" in Doha, where he would be briefed on the extensive preparations undertaken by the Government of Qatar to host the FIFA World Cup.

Qatar is home to more than 200,000 Pakistanis, who are contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two brotherly countries.