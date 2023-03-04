PM to leave for Qatar tomorrow to attend UN Conference on LDCs

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Conference, which starts on Sunday and will continue till Thursday next, will consider steps for accelerating sustainable development in the Least Developed Countries, helping them make progress on the road to prosperity.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will participate in the United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDCs), being held in Doha, Qatar.

The Conference, which starts on Sunday and will continue till Thursday next, will consider steps for accelerating sustainable development in the Least Developed Countries, helping them make progress on the road to prosperity.

The Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings and interactions with participating leaders and Heads of Delegation on the sidelines of the Conference.

Pakistan has been playing a leading role at UN platforms to amplify the collective voice of the Global South to promote sustainable development worldwide.

The Prime Minister's participation in the Conference will signify Pakistan's support and solidarity with the Least Developed Countries, in their quest for social progress and economic prosperity.