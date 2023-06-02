UrduPoint.com

PM To Leave For Turkiye Today To Attend Erdogan's Inauguration

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2023 | 08:47 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to leave for Turkiye today, to attend the inauguration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday

In the second round of elections held on May 28, Erdogan received 52.14 per cent of the votes, beating his challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who won 47.86 per cent.

"Leaving for T�rkiye today at the invitation of my brother, H.E. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to attend his inauguration ceremony. I will convey our warmest greetings to the President on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan on his re-election," Prime Minister Shehbaz wrote on Twitter.

He said the fraternal ties between Pakistan and T�rkiye were set to deepen further in line with their shared resolve and common destiny.

He said the upcoming 7th Meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Islamabad would provide the right avenue to take the momentum of our strategic partnership forward.

"We have yet to unlock the potential of our multifaceted relationship and efforts are being made in that direction," the prime minister commented.

