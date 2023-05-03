UrduPoint.com

PM To Leave For UK Today To Attend King Charles III Coronation

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2023 | 12:40 PM

PM to leave for UK today to attend King Charles III coronation

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to leave for the United Kingdom today to represent Pakistan at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

"The UK-Pakistan relations are rooted in shared history & multifaceted bonds that have grown stronger over the decades," the prime minister in connection with his visit to the Kingdom tweeted on Wednesday.

Shehbaz Sharif said the British monarch and the royal family had been great friends of Pakistan.

He said he would also attend the Commonwealth leaders' summit as well as engage with other world leaders bilaterally.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Visit United Kingdom Family

Recent Stories

Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

15 minutes ago
 PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III' ..

PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III's coronation

28 minutes ago
 World‘s Jiu-Jitsu athletes return to Abu Dhabi f ..

World‘s Jiu-Jitsu athletes return to Abu Dhabi for Grand Finale of Abu Dhabi G ..

30 minutes ago
 Schneider Electric joins AUS Engineering Al Nukhba ..

Schneider Electric joins AUS Engineering Al Nukhba Programme

30 minutes ago
 Govt, PTI agree to hold simultaneous general elect ..

Govt, PTI agree to hold simultaneous general elections across country

35 minutes ago
 PM lauds FO, other organizations for safely evacua ..

PM lauds FO, other organizations for safely evacuating Pakistanis stranded in Su ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.