PM to leave for UK today to attend King Charles III coronation

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to leave for the United Kingdom today to represent Pakistan at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

"The UK-Pakistan relations are rooted in shared history & multifaceted bonds that have grown stronger over the decades," the prime minister in connection with his visit to the Kingdom tweeted on Wednesday.

Shehbaz Sharif said the British monarch and the royal family had been great friends of Pakistan.

He said he would also attend the Commonwealth leaders' summit as well as engage with other world leaders bilaterally.