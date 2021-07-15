UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM To Leave For Uzbekistan With High Level Delegation Today: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 12:40 PM

PM to leave for Uzbekistan with high level delegation today: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would leave for Uzbekistan with a high-level delegation shortly today. In a tweet, he said this visit was very important from economic and security point of view.

The minister said Pakistan was making every effort for durable peace in Afghanistan.

From economic viewpoint, the train and truck service from Karachi to Tashkent will bring the region together, he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Visit Tashkent Uzbekistan From

Recent Stories

Karachi is likely to receive heavy rainfall with t ..

32 minutes ago

PM invites Hamid Karzai to international conferenc ..

44 minutes ago

PM to pay two-day official visit to Uzbekistan tod ..

60 minutes ago

PTCL continues growth momentum

1 hour ago

TECNO Camon 17 becomes the new favorite among phot ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 47 more deaths due to COVID-19 in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.