PM to leave for Uzbekistan with high level delegation today: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would leave for Uzbekistan with a high-level delegation shortly today. In a tweet, he said this visit was very important from economic and security point of view.

The minister said Pakistan was making every effort for durable peace in Afghanistan.

From economic viewpoint, the train and truck service from Karachi to Tashkent will bring the region together, he said.