PM To Make Important Announcement Today: Faisal Javed

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 08, 2022 | 01:44 PM

PM to make important announcement today: Faisal Javed

The PTI senator who is still hopeful is of the view that Imran Khan knows the challenges while the sweets bought by opposition will once again be wasted.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2022) Senator Faisal Javed said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would make a key announcement on Friday (today) after the Supreme Court’s verdict on ruling of the National Assembly Speaker and dissolution of the assembly.

Faisal Javed said that Imran Khan was well aware of facing challenges. He said the sweets bought by the opposition would once again be wasted.

He expressed these words on his Twitter account.

Faisal said, “Opposition is thinking that it has won, however, this is not the case and they have been defeated,”.

He asked people to remember his words that the upcoming time would tell what had happened.

He stated that the prime minister would not disappoint his nation and will make an important announcement today.

Earlier, Prime Minister Iman Khan had called a meeting of the cabinet for today to discuss the situation and the next course of action after the top court’s verdict on the National Assembly deputy speaker’s ruling on the no-trust motion.

