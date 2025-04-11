PM To Meet Belarusian President; Witness Bilateral Accords Exchange Today
Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to hold a bilateral meeting with President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko today wherein the two sides will discuss bilateral ties and the ways to strengthen cooperation in multiple sectors.
As the prime minister will arrive at the Independence Palace for the meeting, he will be received by President Lukashenko. The Belarusian armed forces will present a guard of honor to Prime Minister Shehbaz, who arrived here Thursday on a two-day official visit, according to a PM Office press release.
Following the bilateral meeting, the two sides will also hold delegation-level talks, where both leaders will lead their respective delegations.
The two leaders will also witness a ceremony for the exchange of agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to enhance cooperation between Pakistan and Belarus in various fields.
During the day, the prime minister will also meet the Chairperson of the Council of the Republic Natalya Kochanova and Chairman of the House of Representatives Belarus National Assembly Igor Sergeyenko.
