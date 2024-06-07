PM To Meet Chinese Leadership, Attend MoUs Signing Ceremony Today
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2024 | 09:00 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will meet the top political leadership of China today to discuss bilateral ties and the ways to strengthen cooperation.
The prime minister, who is on a five-day visit to China, will hold meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Chinese counterpart, Premier Li Qiang
He will also have a meeting with National People's Congress Standing Committee Chairman Zahao Liji.
The Chinese political leadership will hold a reception in honor of Prime Minister Shehbaz.
The prime minister will attend the signing ceremony of MoUs between China and Pakistan on cooperation in various fields.
