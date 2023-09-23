PM to meet Chinese vice president, address think-tank on UNGA margins today

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK, Sep 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will spend a busy day in New York today where his schedule includes a meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, the PM Office said Thursday.

The meeting with the Chinese leader will be held on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During the day, the prime minister will deliver his address to the leading think-tank Council of Foreign Relations where he will outline Pakistan's perspective on regional and international issues.

He will meet Sultan Al Jaber, President-designate Conference of the Parties (COP-28).

The prime minister will hold a meeting with the delegations of the Association of Physicians of Pakistan-descent of North America (APPNA) and the U.S.-Pakistan business Council.

Kakar will give an interview to the American media and will meet heads of various U.S. companies.