PM to meet PML-N leaders to deliberate on present political situation

Shehbaz Sharif is also to meet PDM leaders to consult them about their next strategy after PTI swept in by-polls of Punjab.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 18th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday called meeting of the party's senior leaders after defeat in the Punjab by-polls.

The insiders said that the meeting would focus on the president situation.

The premier is also expected to meet government coalition partners in a day or two and consult them over the new political situation.

According to the preliminary, unofficial results, the PTI bagged 15 seats, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) could get only four seats. One independent candidate also won the seat.

In a recount of votes for the Punjab chief minister election on July 22, in accordance with the Lahore High Court order, the PTI is now poised to win and remove Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz from office.