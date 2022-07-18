UrduPoint.com

PM To Meet PML-N Leaders To Deliberate On Present Political Situation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 18, 2022 | 03:14 PM

PM to meet PML-N leaders to deliberate on present political situation

Shehbaz Sharif is also to meet PDM leaders to consult them about their next strategy after PTI swept in by-polls of Punjab.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 18th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday called meeting of the party's senior leaders after defeat in the Punjab by-polls.

The insiders said that the meeting would focus on the president situation.

The premier is also expected to meet government coalition partners in a day or two and consult them over the new political situation.

According to the preliminary, unofficial results, the PTI bagged 15 seats, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) could get only four seats. One independent candidate also won the seat.

In a recount of votes for the Punjab chief minister election on July 22, in accordance with the Lahore High Court order, the PTI is now poised to win and remove Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz from office.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Lahore High Court Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz July Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

"We will work together," Imran Khan assures Chaudh ..

"We will work together," Imran Khan assures Chaudhary Pervez Elahi

37 minutes ago
 US dollar hits new heights against rupee in interb ..

US dollar hits new heights against rupee in interbank

2 hours ago
 Tough decisions led PML-N to failure in Punjab by- ..

Tough decisions led PML-N to failure in Punjab by-elections: Nawaz Sharif

3 hours ago
 PML-N sets bright democratic tradition by ensuring ..

PML-N sets bright democratic tradition by ensuring free, fair election: Marriyum

4 hours ago
 PTI wins 15 seats, PML-N manages four seats in 20 ..

PTI wins 15 seats, PML-N manages four seats in 20 seats in Punjab by-polls

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 July 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.