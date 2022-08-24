UrduPoint.com

PM To Meet Qatari Amir, Business Leaders Today

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2022 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to meet Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani today, on the second day of his two-day official visit to the country.

The meeting will take place at the Amiri Diwan where the delegation levels talks between the two countries would also take place.

At the Diwan, the prime minister would be presented a guard of honour.

Later, he would visit Stadium 947 where Qatar would host the FIFA World Cup 2023. He would be briefed about the various sections and facilities at the sports facility.

Moreover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also meet Chairman of Qatar Businessmen Association and CEO of Qatar Airways to promote economic cooperation between the two countries.

