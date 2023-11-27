PM to meet UAE president in Abu Dhabi today

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will hold a meeting with President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi today, the PM Office said Monday.

"The two leaders will exchange views on enhancing brotherly bilateral relations between the two countries in the fields of economy, trade, investment, cultural, defense and fostering the people-to-people contacts," an official statement said issued here.

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates will also sign memorandums of understanding in various fields including investment cooperation in the fields of energy, port operation projects, waste water treatment, food security, logistics, mining, aviation and banking and financial services.