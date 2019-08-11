UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM To Offer Eid Prayers In Bani Gala

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 10:00 PM

PM to offer Eid prayers in Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday will offer Eid prayers here in Bani Gala, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

Eid ul Azha, 1440 Hijra, will be celebrated across the country on Monday.

Earlier, in his message on the occasion of Eid ul Azha, the prime minister greeted the countrymen on the holy festival. The passion to sacrifice was inevitable for any nation's development, he added.

He said the occasion reminded the Muslims of the unprecedented obedience of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and submission by Hazrat Ismail (AS) to the will of Allah Almighty.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Bani Muslim Media

Recent Stories

Senior Armed Forces officers offer Eid greetings t ..

31 minutes ago

Senior officers visit UAE Armed Forces units stati ..

2 hours ago

Death toll from Indian floods reaches 158, hundred ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives greetings from heads of ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed offers Eid Al Adha prayer, receiv ..

3 hours ago

Arab League condemns Benghazi terror car bombing a ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.