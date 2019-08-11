PM to offer Eid prayers in Bani Gala

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday will offer Eid prayers here in Bani Gala, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

Eid ul Azha, 1440 Hijra, will be celebrated across the country on Monday.

Earlier, in his message on the occasion of Eid ul Azha, the prime minister greeted the countrymen on the holy festival. The passion to sacrifice was inevitable for any nation's development, he added.

He said the occasion reminded the Muslims of the unprecedented obedience of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and submission by Hazrat Ismail (AS) to the will of Allah Almighty.