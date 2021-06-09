UrduPoint.com
PM To Open First One-window Ehsaas Facility In Capital Today

Wed 09th June 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the first ever one-window Ehsaas Centre in Islamabad today (Wednesday), which will offer an easy access to the services under same roof

The Prime Minister will be given a briefing on the working of the one-window centre, being opened at the capital's Sitara Market.

Similar such one-window Ehsaas centres will also be opened in every district across the country.

The initiative comprises six components with the establishment of one-window facility being the first.

Other components include digital information and services platform, a mobile application, digital interface for back office, an integrated database and a target policy for beneficiaries.

