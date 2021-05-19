UrduPoint.com
PM To Oversee Construction Work At Mohmand Dam Site Today

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 11:30 AM

PM to oversee construction work at Mohmand Dam site today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting the site of Mohmand Dam today (Wednesday), where he will review the ongoing construction work.

Chairma Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain will brief the prime minister on the progress of the project.

The groundbreaking of Mohmand Dam was performed by Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 2, 2019.

The Mohman Dam being constructed on Swat River will help in areas including flood protection, agriculture and crop needs, water security and environment-friendly electricity supply.

The dam costing Rs 309.6 billion will be constructed 218 meters high with a storage capacity of 1.293 million acre feet water and will generate 800-megawatt electricity.

In the areas of electricity, irrigation and flood protection, Mohmand Dam will save Rs 51 billion annually.

On directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the work on the project is in full swing which even was not halted during the pandemic.

The WAPDA is committed to complete the project by year 2025.

