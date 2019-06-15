UrduPoint.com
PM To Oversee High-powered Inquiry Commission's Investigations Himself: Vawda

Sat 15th June 2019 | 05:24 PM

PM to oversee high-powered inquiry commission's investigations himself: Vawda

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda says Prime Minister Imran Khan would be the head of inquiry commission to probe billion of loans taken by PML (N) and PPP

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th June, 2019) Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda says Prime Minister Imran Khan would be the head of inquiry commission to probe billion of loans taken by PML (N) and PPP.Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, he said the commission would comprise of experts from Inter-Services Intelligence, Intelligence Bureau, Federal Investigation Authority, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, State Bank and other departments.

Faisal Vawda said Imran Khan himself would oversee the high-powered inquiry commission's investigations.

