UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM To Participate In Climate Ambition Summit Today

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 01:00 PM

PM to participate in Climate Ambition Summit today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will virtually participate and address the Climate Ambition Summit, being co-hosted by the United Kingdom, France, and the United Nations (UN) on Saturday (today)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will virtually participate and address the Climate Ambition Summit, being co-hosted by the United Kingdom, France, and the United Nations (UN) on Saturday (today).

To be held in partnership with Chile and Italy, the Climate Ambition Summit represents a vital step on the road to next year's�COP26, providing an opportunity for countries to set an agenda for next year, PM office said.

It also marks the five-year anniversary of the�Paris Climate Agreement, the groundbreaking international commitment to climate action, which set an overall ambition for the world to be no warmer than 1.5C above pre-industrial temperatures by year 2100.

Being part of the Paris Agreement means governments have to set targets called "Nationally Determined Contributions", or NDCs, which determine, among other things,how fast they are going to cut carbon emissions.\867

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister World United Nations France Road Paris Italy United Kingdom Chile National University Agreement

Recent Stories

Auction of smuggled vehicles on Dec 17

5 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Kenyan President on Indep ..

6 minutes ago

DC for small business promotion in villages

6 minutes ago

PM lauds team for ensuring sugar price cut to Rs 8 ..

10 minutes ago

Speakers stressed to control violence against wome ..

10 minutes ago

10 injured in road accident due to fog near Dadu

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.