UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM To Participate In Telethon Program At PTV Tomorrow

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 10 seconds ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 11:25 AM

PM to participate in Telethon Program at PTV tomorrow

PM will appear on TV at 4pm to collect donations to mitigate the adverse impacts of Coronavirus.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will participate in Ehsaas Telethon at Pakistan Television (PTV) on Thursday (tomorrow).

According to Radio Pakistan, the PM will appear in Ehsaas Telethon at ptv at 4pm. The Telethon is being organized to collect donations to mitigate the adverse impacts of Coronavirus.

The amount collected would be used for buying protection kits for doctors and paramedics and also for raising cash for deserving person.

A local top private tv is also claiming that Prime Minister Imran Khan will participate in Telethon program to collect donations in fight against Coronavirus. There are different rumors about his participation in Telethon program at private TV channel.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister TV Top PTV Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etisalat board approves interim dividend payout of ..

26 minutes ago

UAE Press: National safety law widens scope to dea ..

41 minutes ago

Dana Gas shareholders approve 5.5 fils cash divide ..

56 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 22 April 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Economy reduces fees of 94 electronic ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.