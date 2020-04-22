PM to participate in Telethon Program at PTV tomorrow

(@fidahassanain)

PM will appear on TV at 4pm to collect donations to mitigate the adverse impacts of Coronavirus.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will participate in Ehsaas Telethon at Pakistan Television (PTV) on Thursday (tomorrow).

According to Radio Pakistan, the PM will appear in Ehsaas Telethon at ptv at 4pm. The Telethon is being organized to collect donations to mitigate the adverse impacts of Coronavirus.

The amount collected would be used for buying protection kits for doctors and paramedics and also for raising cash for deserving person.

A local top private tv is also claiming that Prime Minister Imran Khan will participate in Telethon program to collect donations in fight against Coronavirus. There are different rumors about his participation in Telethon program at private TV channel.