PM to participate in UN conference on LDCs in Doha

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2023 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Upon an invitation of the Amir of Qatar, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Doha on 5-6 March to participate in the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

The conference, being held from 5-9 March, will consider steps for accelerating sustainable development in the LDCs, helping them make progress on the road to prosperity.

In Doha, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings and interactions with participating leaders and heads of delegation on the sidelines of the conference, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release on Saturday.

At the conference, the leaders will mobilize additional international support measures and action in favour of LDCs and agree on a renewed partnership between LDCs and their development partners.

Pakistan has been playing a leading role at UN platforms to amplify the collective voice of the Global South to promote sustainable development worldwide.

During 2022, in its capacity as Chair of the Group of 77 and China, Pakistan actively supported the efforts of the LDC Chair and Qatar in securing the adoption of the Doha Programme of Action for the Least Developed Countries by consensus and its endorsement by the UN General Assembly.

"The Prime Minister's participation in the Conference will signify Pakistan's support and solidarity with the Least Developed Countries, in their quest for social progress and economic prosperity," it was added.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan supported reinvigorated global partnerships based on effective means of implementation, including within the framework of South-South Cooperation, to pursue the UN 2030 Development Agenda and the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

