PM to participate twin SCO summits in Kazakhstan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Kazakhstan for the twin Summits of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State (CHS) and SCO Plus from 03-04 July 2024 in Astana.

He will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and other senior members of the cabinet and senior government officials, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

“At the SCO Council of Heads of Summit Meeting, the prime minister will share Pakistan’s perspective on important regional and global issues and underline the importance Pakistan accords to regional connectivity and cooperation with SCO member countries,” it was added.

The prime minister would also address the SCO Plus Summit that brings together SCO member states as well as invited dialogue partners, observer states, guests of the chair and international organizations.

He would share Pakistan’s perspective on important regional and global issues and underline the importance of strengthening the organization for the benefit of the peoples of the SCO region.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would also hold meetings with participating leaders on the sidelines of the summit.