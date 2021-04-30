UrduPoint.com
PM To Pay A Day-long Visit To Gilgit-Baltistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 12:58 PM

PM to pay a day-long visit to Gilgit-Baltistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate new projects of special communication organization that will provide mobile and internet facilities in far flung areas of Gilgit-Baltistan, and will improve the existing service.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day long visit to Gilgit-Baltistan today (Friday) to unveil development package for the region.

During the visit, he will inaugurate new projects of Special Communications Organization that will provide mobile and internet facilities in far flung areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and improve the existing service.

The Prime Minister will be briefed on ongoing assistance projects under Ehsaas Programme and the future planning in this regard in the region. On the occasion, he will launch Ehsaas Nashunuma, Ehsaas Undergraduate and Secondary education Scholarship and Ehsaas One Woman One Account for the entire Gilgit-Baltistan.

Imran Khan will also be given briefing on promotion of tourism in GB. He will deliver an address in Gilgit and announce Gilgit-Baltistan Development Package.

